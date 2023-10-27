Gaza hospitals, shelters cut back on services as fuel runs short
Chao Deng , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST
SummaryIsraeli officials say Hamas has enough fuel but isn’t distributing it to Palestinian civilians.
As Gaza runs out of fuel to power its generators, hospitals in the besieged Palestinian enclave fear they will have to turn away patients and unplug lifesaving machines. Shelters housing tens of thousands of families are switching off the lights. Bakeries are shutting down.
