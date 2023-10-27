Gaza hospitals, shelters cut back on services as fuel runs short

Electricity was scarce in Gaza even before the war. Roughly one-third of the strip’s electricity supply came from a power plant that ran on industrial diesel fuel imported from Israel, while two-thirds came from electricity lines that extended from Israel, according to Gisha, an Israeli nonprofit organization focused on Gaza. Residents and businesses relying only on the municipal electricity grid got power for roughly 12 to 15 hours a day. People who could afford it used backup generators that were also dependent on imported diesel, during long power blackouts. Many hospitals, businesses and other facilities, including households, also installed solar panels for electricity.

