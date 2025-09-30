Gaza peace plan proposal: Trump says Hamas has 3 or 4 days to respond - ‘Either going to be doing it or not…’

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Hamas militants have about three or four days to respond to his Gaza peace plan proposal or face the consequences.

Trump told reporters as he departed the White House that Israeli and Arab leaders had accepted the plan and "we're just waiting for Hamas".

He said Hamas has about "three or four days" to respond.

"Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he said.

Asked if there was room for negotiations on the peace plan, Trump said: "Not much."