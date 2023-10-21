Gaza receives first aid trucks since Hamas attack as Egypt border opens briefly

A convoy carrying medical supplies and some food entered before Egypt closed the border again. Humanitarian agencies said the deliveries fall far short of Palestinians’ needs.

A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza for the first time since the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas militants.

Egyptian officials said 20 trucks filled with medical supplies and some food crossed into Gaza on Saturday morning before Egypt closed the border again. Citizens of the U.S. and other foreign countries stuck in Gaza weren’t able to enter Egypt, the officials said.

Humanitarian agencies warned that Saturday's aid deliveries fell far short of what is needed to sustain Gaza's more than two million residents, about half of whom have been displaced from their homes amid sustained airstrikes by the Israeli military.

The convoy that entered Gaza included four trucks from the World Health Organization, which the agency said carried trauma medicine and equipment to treat as many as 1,200 injured people, as well as medication for 1,500 patients with chronic illnesses. The WHO said it also provided basic essential medicine and health supplies for 300,000 people for three months.

“The supplies currently heading into Gaza will barely begin to address the escalating health needs as hostilities continue to grow," the WHO said. Other trucks were filled with aid from the Egyptian Red Crescent and from Qatar.

The initial aid arrived as leaders from the Middle East and other parts of the world held a summit in Cairo to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas and the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The U.S. and Israel have said they wouldn't participate in the summit.

Hundreds of people with foreign passports waited on the Gaza side of the border Saturday, hoping that they would be able to leave. Wafa al-Saqqa, a retired American schoolteacher, said she received a call from a U.S. government official saying that it was unclear whether foreigners would be allowed to cross into Egypt, but urging her to stay close to the border.

Egypt, which is worried about national security, has resisted pressure to host Palestinian refugees. In his opening speech at the summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi warned that forcing people out of Gaza would endanger Palestinians’ quest for their own state.

"I want to reaffirm to the world, in clear and unambiguous terms, and in a sincere expression of the will of all Egyptian people, one by one, that the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, without a just solution, will not happen," Sisi said. "In any case, it will not happen at the expense of Egypt, ever."

Hamas on Friday released two U.S. citizens held hostage in the Gaza Strip. The release was the first time Hamas—a militant group that the U.S. and the European Union consider a terrorist organization—set free any of the roughly 200 hostages taken during its Oct. 7 raid in Israel.

Hamas fighters killed more than 1,400 Israelis, and citizens of more than 40 countries were killed or went missing during the attacks, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Gaza's Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, says that 4,137 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since Oct. 7 and more than 13,000 injured. About 1.4 million Gaza residents have been displaced from their homes, according to the United Nations.

Israel identified the hostages freed Friday as Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie, who had been visiting family in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz, at the time of the attack. The women are from Evanston, Ill., a suburb of Chicago.

Qatar helped broker their release. A spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry, Majid al Ansari, said Qatar would continue dialogue with Israel and Hamas in the hope of securing the release of more hostages.

Washington and European governments have been putting pressure on Israel to hold off on a planned ground invasion of Gaza to allow more time to win the release of hostages held by Hamas, U.S. and foreign officials said.

Several countries have been trying to leverage their contacts with Hamas to press the group to release the captives. One U.S. official had said that Qatar’s government had been “very helpful" on the matter, but noted the difficulties of reaching an agreement given Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza and the spiraling humanitarian crisis there.

Families of the hostages also have been pressuring Israel’s government to strike a deal with Hamas, while U.S. officials say Qatar has warned the militant group it will cut off aid it sends to the strip if any civilians kidnapped during the Oct. 7 assault are harmed.

Egyptian officials said the government in Cairo asked Israel on Friday to increase the number of aid trucks to 50 a day, but the proposal was rejected. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment. A spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ministry didn't respond to requests for comment.

Gaza remained in a full electricity blackout for a 10th day on Saturday, according to the U.N. Without electricity, taps in the south of the enclave, where Israel said it was allowing water to enter again, still can’t work. The U.N. warned there was a risk of infectious disease as people drink unsafe water.

At least 30% of all housing units in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged so far, said the U.N., citing figures from Gaza’s housing ministry.

Anas Baba and Menna Farouk contributed to this article.

