Gaza receives largest aid shipment since Israel-Hamas war began

33 trucks of aid entered the Rafah border crossing from Egypt, said a report

Gaza on Sunday received the largest aid shipment since the war between Israel and Hamas began, as nearly three dozen trucks entered the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The death toll among Palestinians crossed 8,000, mostly women and minors, said the gaza health ministry.

Israel has allowed only a small trickle of aid to enter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Associated Press citing a spokesperson at the Rafah crossing, 33 trucks of aid entered the only border crossing from Egypt.

Citing humanitarian workers, the report also said that the assistance still fell desperately short of needs after thousands of people broke into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products.

The aid warehouse break-ins were “a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza," said Thomas White, Gaza director for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA. "People are scared, frustrated and desperate." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On early Sunday, communications were restored to much of Gaza after an Israeli bombardment described by residents as the most intense of the war knocked out most contact late Friday.

Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, visited the Rafah crossing and called the suffering of civilians “profound".

Karim said he had not been able to enter Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He called on Israel to respect international law but stopped short of accusing it of war crimes.

He also called Hamas’ October 7 attack a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

“The burden rests with those who aim the gun, missile or rocket in question," Karim said. “These are the most tragic of days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had struck over 450 militant targets over the past 24 hours, including Hamas command centers and anti-tank missile launching positions.

It said ground forces killed a number of Hamas militants as they exited one of their extensive network of Gaza tunnels near the Erez crossing, which was the sole pedestrian passageway into Israel before it was destroyed in the fighting.

The Hamas military said its soldiers clashed with Israeli troops who entered the northwest Gaza Strip with small arms and anti-tank missiles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from AP)

