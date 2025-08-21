Gaza takeover plan: What has Israel achieved so far and what it plans to do next? Explained

Israel’s military announced the first steps of an operation to take over Gaza City on Wednesday. The Israel Defence Forces called up tens of thousands of reservists while the government reportedly considered a new ceasefire proposal to pause nearly two years of war.

Gaza takeover plan: What does it have now? The Israeli military said it has begun the "preliminary actions" of a planned ground offensive to capture and occupy all of Gaza City and already has a hold on its outskirts.

"We have begun the preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City, and already now, IDF forces are holding the outskirts of Gaza City," Brigadier General Effie Defrin, Israel's military spokesperson, was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

On August 20, in a lengthy post on X, the Israel Defence Forces said that since the renewal of ground operations, IDF troops have achieved the following in Gaza:

1. Operational control of over ~75% of Gaza, striking Hamas’ capabilities and terrorist infrastructure, degrading its chain of command, and allowing the IDF to expand operations.

2. Elimination of about 2,000 terrorists, including senior Hamas commanders responsible for planning and executing attacks against Israel.

3. Strikes on approx. 10,000 terror targets from the air, land and sea, dismantling Hamas’ military infrastructure, weapons depots, and underground networks.

4. Establishment of the “Morag” and “Magen Oz” control corridors, defeating Hamas’ capabilities & brigades.

5. IDF divisions operating simultaneously across Gaza, dismantling terror tunnels, eliminating terrorist cells, and neutralising Hamas strongholds above and below ground.

How Israel plans to proceed? 1. About 60,000 reservists are being called up for the beginning of September to free up active-duty personnel for the operation. But the reserve soldiers would not report for duty until September, an interval that gives mediators some time to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel over truce terms, the military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"As part of the next phase of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots”, ~60,000 reserve orders were issued this morning, and 20,000 reservists had their service extended. The IDF values its reservists and their vital role in Israel’s security," the IDF said.

2. Meanwhile, the BBC quoted spokesperson Defrin as saying that the troops were already operating in the Zeitoun and Jabalia areas to prepare for the offensive.

Brigadier General Effie Defrin said troops were already operating on the outskirts of Gaza City, and Hamas was now a "battered and bruised" guerrilla force. "We will deepen the attack on Hamas in Gaza City, a stronghold of governmental and military terror for the terrorist organization," the spokesman said.

"Over the last few days, IDF troops resumed operations in Jabalia and the outskirts of Gaza City. The troops are dismantling military infrastructure above & below ground, eliminating terrorists, and consolidating operational control in the area, while warning civilians to evacuate south for their safety," the IDF posted on X.

Netanyahu vs Hamas Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said recently that the Israeli leader sped up the timeline for taking control of Hamas strongholds and defeating the militant group that triggered the conflict with an attack on Israel in October 2023.

The Israeli statements signaled Israel was pressing ahead with its plan to seize Gaza's biggest urban centre despite international criticism of an operation likely to force the displacement of many more Palestinians.

Hamas, in a statement on Telegram, accused Netanyahu of obstructing the ceasefire deal in favour of continuing a "brutal war against innocent civilians in Gaza City."

"Netanyahu's disregard for the mediators' proposal ... proves that he is the real obstructionist of any agreement."

The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when gunmen led by Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities near the border, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and taking 251 hostages including children into Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

Over 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's air and ground war in Gaza since then, according to Gaza health officials, who do not say how many were militants but have said most of those killed have been women and children.