Gaza toll reaches 30,000 as Israeli troops kill over hundred waiting for food; UN warns of imminent famine | 10 updates
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday 104 people were killed and more than 750 injured after Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians gathered at an aid distribution point in the Palestinian territory.
Israel-Gaza war: Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war in the territory climbed to 30,035, with another 70,457 wounded since the start of the Israel-Hamas war nearly five months ago, health officials in the territory said.
