Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended by two more days, announces Qatar

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to extend their truce in Gaza by two more days, announced Qatar, which is the chief mediator between the two warring sides.

“The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," a spokesperson of the Qatar foreign ministry stated.

The development comes on the day when the four-day truce, announced by Israel and Hamas on November 24, was scheduled to expire.

As part of the truce agreement, Hamas was to release 50 out of the around 240 hostages which are in its custody since October 7, whereas, the Israeli forces were to free 150 Palestinian prisoners.

So far, 39 Israeli hostages were freed and Israel released 117 Palestinians from its captivity. In addition to the Israeli hostages, Hamas also handed over around a dozen foreign nationals to the Red Cross, the Geneva-based humanitarian group operating in the Gaza Strip.

(This is a developing story)

