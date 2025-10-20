Gaza truce restored: Israeli military halts retaliatory attacks following alleged Hamas ceasefire breach

The Israeli military said it had begun resuming enforcement of the Gaza ceasefire after accusing Hamas of violating the agreement, signaling an end to retaliatory strikes that followed earlier attacks on its forces on Sunday (October 19).

“In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas’ violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement. “The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it.”

Fatalities in Southern Gaza Gaza’s civil defense agency reported at least 33 deaths across the territory due to Israeli airstrikes, updating an earlier toll of 21. Israel’s military said it struck dozens of Hamas targets, including tunnels and command posts, after troops came under fire in southern Gaza.

Major Yaniv Kula, 26, and staff sergeant Itay Yavetz, 21, were the first Israeli fatalities since the ceasefire took effect on October 10. The IDF confirmed both soldiers “fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.”

“The yellow line will be physically marked. Any violation or attempt to cross it will be met with fire,” warned Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Aid suspended amid tensions Israeli authorities halted transfers of aid into Gaza “until further notice” following the reported ceasefire violation, according to a security official. The Rafah crossing with Egypt, previously expected to reopen, remains closed indefinitely.

Hamas denies violations, accuses Israel Hamas rejected claims of ceasefire violations in Rafah, insisting it remained committed to the truce.

“It seems the occupation continues to violate the agreement and fabricate flimsy pretexts to justify its crimes,” Hamas official Ezzat al-Risheq said on Telegram. The group’s armed wing added it was “unaware of any incidents or clashes in Rafah” and reaffirmed commitment to “all that has been agreed upon including a ceasefire in all areas in Gaza.”

Hamas announced it had located the body of another Israeli hostage, which it intends to hand over “if field conditions allow,” while warning that continued Israeli strikes could prevent such transfers.

US monitoring situation slosely The US State Department had warned late Saturday of “credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas,” prompting US officials to caution that measures would be taken to protect civilians and preserve the truce.

Hamas dismissed the allegations, calling them “false and aligned with misleading Israeli propaganda,” accusing Israel of orchestrating violence in Gaza and disrupting security.

Fragile ceasefire at risk The nine-day-old ceasefire faces its first major test as both sides accuse each other of violations. Israel insists its actions target only militants who attacked its troops, while Hamas claims deliberate escalation by Israel.

