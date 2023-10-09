Gaza under complete siege; Israel cuts water, electricity and food supply after Hamas attack
Israeli authorities Monday ordered a ‘complete siege’ and an ‘immediate’ cut to water supply to the Gaza Strip following a terror attack by Hamas early Saturday killing more than 700 Israeli civilians, dozens abducted and over 2,100 injured
Israeli authorities Monday ordered a "complete siege" and an "immediate" cut to water supply to the Gaza Strip following a terror attack by Hamas on early Saturday killing more than 700 Israeli civilians, dozens abducted and more than 2,100 injured.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message