Hamas, Israel close to settlement on hostage release, awaiting Israeli confirmation
Israelis are eagerly anticipating a response, with expectations that a positive response will lead to swift action, and a rejection will force a return to negotiations.
Hamas and Israel are getting close to a settlement on the hostages' release, subject to Israeli confirmation, according to a report by ANI. Qatari mediators on November 15 attempted to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel that involved the release of around 50 civilian hostages from Gaza in return for a three-day ceasefire, an official briefed on the discussions told Reuters.