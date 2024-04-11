Gaza celebrates a muted Ei-ul-Fitr , while Gaza's Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh mourned the loss of his three sons and four grandchildren in an Israeli airstrike. According to reports, an Israeli airstrike killed the sons and grandchildren of the Hamas leader on Eid. However, a Reuters report suggests that the airstrike was done without consulting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's three sons Amir, Mohammad, and Hazem Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike. This comes even as repeated ceasefire talks fail to achieve fruition.

VIDEO| Ismail Haniyeh knows about his children's death

A video being circulated on social media shows the Hamas leader from Gaza Ismail Haniyeh being informed about his sons and grandchildren's death.

Notably, Ismail Haniyeh is living in exile. He lives in Qatar city. The video shows the Hamas leader being informed about the murder of his kin while he is in a hospital visiting the wounded Palestinians

Upon being informed, Ismail Haniyeh says, “God rest their souls."

The killing of Ismail Haniyeh's sons and grandchildren has added a potential complication to negotiations aimed at securing a halt in the fighting in Gaza in exchange for the return of the 133 Israeli hostages still believed to be held in the besieged enclave.

"The enemy will be delusional if it thinks that targeting my sons, at the climax of the negotiations and before the movement sends its response, will push Hamas to change its position," Haniyeh said on Wednesday.

PM Netanyahu not consulted

A news report by Walla news agency says that the Israeli military did not consult either Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in targeting Ismail Haniyeh's three sons.

The report mentioned that the airstrikes were coordinated by the Israeli military and the Shin Bet intelligence service.

The report also mentioned that Amir, Mohammad and Hazem Haniyeh had been targeted as Hamas fighters, and not because they were the sons of Hamas's political leader.

The Israeli military did not comment on reports that four of Haniyeh's grandchildren had also been killed.

Netanyahu facing increasing opposition

Benjamin Netanyahu has come under the worldly ire despite Joe Biden-led United States' iron clad backing. The increased condemnation graced Israel and PM Netanyahu after seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Further an attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria also heightened the tension in the West Asia, as Iran threatens to avenge the attack by Israel. German airline Lufthansa on Thursday extended the suspension of its flights to Tehran due to the situation in the Middle East, which is on alert for Iranian retaliation for a suspected Israeli air strike on Iran's embassy in Syria.

