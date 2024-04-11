VIDEO | Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's sons, grandchildren killed in Israeli airstrike; Netanyahu denies responsibility
Gaza war: The killing of Ismail Haniyeh's sons and grandchildren complicates negotiations in Gaza. Reports state PM Netanyahu was not consulted on airstrike targeting Haniyeh's family.
Gaza celebrates a muted Ei-ul-Fitr, while Gaza's Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh mourned the loss of his three sons and four grandchildren in an Israeli airstrike. According to reports, an Israeli airstrike killed the sons and grandchildren of the Hamas leader on Eid. However, a Reuters report suggests that the airstrike was done without consulting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.