Gaza war: Over 300 die due to famine, malnutrition; 'Israelis storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound'

Authorities in war-hit Gaza recorded four more deaths “due to famine and malnutrition” over the past 24 hours, including two children.

The latest toll took the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 317, including 121 children, the ministry said on Telegram.

"Since the IPC [ Integrated Food Security Phase Classification] declared famine in the Gaza Strip on 22 August 2025, 39 deaths have been recorded, including six children," the minister said.

Hunger has carved away at the bodies of Gaza's elderly, turning them into living skeletons. In Gaza's nursing homes, caregivers have little to offer to their elderly patients. Some are so weak that they can no longer move, as per Al Jazeera.

On Wednesday, all United Nations Security Council members, except the United States, said the famine in Gaza was a “manmade crisis” and warned that the use of starvation as a weapon of war is banned under international humanitarian law.

In a joint statement, the 14 council members called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, a substantive surge of aid throughout Gaza, and for Israel to immediately and unconditionally lift all restrictions on aid delivery.

Besides, at least 11 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza overnight and Thursday morning, including a woman and her child in central Gaza’s Bureij refugee camp, medical sources told Al Jazeera Arabic.

As of Thursday, Israel launched a mass arrest campaign, arresting 12 people across the West Bank. The arrested people were journalists, reform activists, and freed prisoners amid intense raids and home invasions.

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound According to local reports, Israelis stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of the Israeli police.

Wafa news agency cited local sources as saying that dozens of settlers stormed the compound in groups, conducted provocative tours of its courtyards and performed Talmudic rituals.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump presided over a policy meeting on the Gaza war with input from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Trump Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, a senior White House official said.

Trump, top White House officials, Blair and Kushner discussed all aspects of the Gaza issue, including escalating food aid deliveries, the hostage crisis, post-war plans and more, the official told Reuters.

Israel has killed at least 62,895 people and wounded 1,58,927 in its war on Gaza, news agency ANI reported. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, and more than 200 were taken captive, as per Al Jazeera.

