The Gaza war resumed on Friday after a short-lived truce that saw Hamas-held hostages released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Data shared by the Palestinian health ministry indicates that more than 60 people were killed on December 1. Meanwhile Israeli officials said that Hamas would now “take the mother of all thumpings" for failing to continue the release of hostages.