The Gaza war resumed on Friday after a short-lived truce that saw Hamas-held hostages released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Data shared by the Palestinian health ministry indicates that more than 60 people were killed on December 1. Meanwhile Israeli officials said that Hamas would now “take the mother of all thumpings" for failing to continue the release of hostages.

“Unfortunately, Hamas decided to terminate the pause by failing to release all the kidnapped women. Having chosen to hold onto our women, Hamas will now take the mother of all thumpings," government spokesman Eylon Levy said during a briefing.

The Israeli army said that it had hit "over 200 terror targets" along the narrow strip almost immediately after the war resumed. An official statement said ground, air and naval forces had come together to strike areas in the north and south of the Gaza Strip — including Khan Yunis and Rafah.

The Israel-Hamas clash began on October 7 after Hamas militants led a surprise attack after breaking through Gaza's militarised border into Israel. Around 1,200 people were killed in the ensuing hours with Israel vowing to ‘crush Hamas’. The ensuing military offensive has killed around 15,000 people — mostly civilians.

The resumption of war has also left mediators scrambling to find a way to continue the daily exchanges of hostages. According to Levy, Hamas is still holding 137 hostages – 10 of them aged 75 or older. The list includes eight Thais, one Nepalese citizen, one Tanzanian and one French-Mexican.

"We continue to work with Israel, Egypt, and Qatar on efforts to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

Israel insists that the week-long deal could have been extended further with officials already approving a list of Palestinian prisoners for release in order “to proceed with an exchange for at least another two days". Meanwhile Hamas claimed that Benjamin Netanyahu-led country had “persistently" rejected offers of hostage releases.

(With inputs from agencies)

