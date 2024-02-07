Gaza war to stop? Hamas gives ‘positive’ reply to truce deal; Israel says ‘studying it intensely’
Hamas has given a 'generally positive' response to a truce deal proposed by Qatar, after 4 months of Israeli bombing and ground offensive in Gaza that killed over 30,000 Palestinians. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seeking an enduring end to the conflict.
Israel-Hamas war: After 4 months of incessant bombing and ground offensive by Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel Defense Forces on the densely populated Gaza Strip, that has killed over 30,000 Palestinians, Mediator Qatar has said that Hamas has provided a ‘generally positive’ reply to a truce deal. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured the war-torn region for the fifth time in 4 months seeking an enduring end to Israel's nearly four-month war upon Gaza.