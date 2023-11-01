Gaza war updates: Iran's Khamenei calls for Israel boycott; Netanyahu vows ‘victory' despite ‘painful losses’. 10 points
Communication lines were being gradually restored in Gaza, days after Israeli bombardments destroyed the region's network towers.
The war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage, even as over a month has passed since the outbreak of the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that his forces would show no sign of relent, despite mounting criticism over the loss of civilian lives in Gaza.