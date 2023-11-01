The war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage, even as over a month has passed since the outbreak of the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that his forces would show no sign of relent, despite mounting criticism over the loss of civilian lives in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iran, which has been at the forefront of condemning Israel over the alleged excesses being committed against the unarmed population of Gaza, has called upon the Muslim-majority countries to boycott trading with Israel. The appeal has been issued by Imam Ayatollah Khamenei, who occupies the highest seat of power in the country.

Here are the 10 major updates on Gaza war: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Communication lines were being gradually restored in Gaza, days after Israeli bombardments destroyed the region's network towers. Cellular and internet services have been restored by Paltel, the region's main service provider, in several areas, the Associated Press reported.

- Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders claimed that at least 34 journalists have been killed in the conflict so far. "The scale, seriousness and recurring nature of international crimes targeting journalists, particularly in Gaza, calls for a priority investigation by the ICC prosecutor," said Christophe Deloire, head of the group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Khamenei, while addressing students in Tehran, issued an appeal to Muslim countries across the globe to stop exporting food and oil to Israel. “What the Islamic governments should insist on an immediate halt to the crimes (the Israelis) are committing in Gaza. The bombardments should immediately stop," Khamenei was quoted as saying by the state media. “They should block the flow of oil and food to the Zionist regime. Islamic governments shouldn’t have economic cooperation with the Zionist regime."

- Netanyahu, in a televised address, said the Israeli forces would continue the offensive in the Gaza Strip. “We will continue until victory," he said, adding that the military has made “important achievements" over the past few days but have also suffered “painful losses".

- The Israeli foreign minister slammed Bolivia, which has joined neighbouring South American nations Chile and Colombia to snap diplomatic ties with Israel. “The decision of the Bolivian government to break diplomatic relations with Israel is a surrender to terrorism and the Ayatollah regime in Iran," a spokesperson of the foreign ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- For the first time since the outbreak of war, Gaza residents with dual citizenship were allowed to enter Egypt via the Rafah border crossing. Those who were permitted to enter into the Egyptian borders held foreign-passports, reports said.

- In an update related to the hostages held by Hamas, Israel claimed that its forces have freed five among them. Those freed include Pvt. Ori Megidish, a female soldier who was reportedly taken hostage by the militants on October 7.

- Yemen's Houthi rebels, which control vast swathes of the country over the past decade, on October 31 claimed responsibility for attacking Israeli supplies in the crucial Red Sea region. The group, part of Iran's Axis of Resistance, formally declared that it was joining the war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In another major allegation of war crime, human rights group Amnesty International said Israel has wounded Lebanese civilians by using the banned white phosphorus weapon in the region.

- Top officials of the Joe Biden-led US administration have urged a divided Congress to approve increased aid and ammunition for Israel and Ukraine. "We now stand at a moment where many are again making the bet that the United States is too divided or distracted at home to stay the course," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated in a testimony.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!