Gaza war: Water Transport Workers' Union of India refuses to load, unload Israel-bound weapons on any ships
They have taken the decision after seeing any role in enabling ship to carry armaments which may aggravate the war in Gaza and particularly in Rafah.
Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, the Water Transport Workers Federation of India – representing 3,500 workers at 11 major Indian ports – declared to refuse to load or unload weapons to Israel on any ships it may be asked to do so, carrying armaments and bound for Israel, reported The Wire.