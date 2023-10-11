Israel Defence Forces are moving to ‘full offence’ against Hamas targets as the counter-offensive in the wake of deadly rocket attacks rages on, said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the troops deployed along the Gaza border, the Israeli Defence Minister said, "I have released all the restraints. We have [regained] control of the area and we are moving to a full offence. Gaza will “never go back to what it was."

"You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices [being paid], and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought," The Times of Israel quoted the minister as saying in its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gallant also hinted at the continuation of the ongoing counter-offensive for several months, saying "We will return here, to Be'eri, in a few months, and the situation will be different. We will resettle the kibbutz until its last meter."

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Hamas war Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson said that killing senior Hamas members was a top priority, ANI reported.

He informed that the troops were still looking for Hamas terrorists in southern Israel after the multi-pronged terror attacks on Saturday morning. “The directive to the forces is clear. Find terrorists and destroy them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are making a strong defence on the border. There were infiltration attempts today, but the terrorists were eliminated before they reached the fence," he added.

As many as 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people were injured after Hamas launched a barbaric 'surprise attack' on Israel on October 7.

On the other hand, over 770 Palestinians have also been killed in air raids after Israel launched a strong counter-offensive. The Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 770 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 wounded in Israeli air raids. Among the dead are 140 children and 120 women, a ministry spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

