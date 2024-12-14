The Geminids Meteor Shower is currently active and will remain visible until December 21, 2024. The Geminids are considered the strongest meteor shower of the year, with its peak activity on December 13 and 14. The constellation Gemini is optimally positioned in the night sky from 22:00 local time onward, according to the American Meteor Society, offering bright and colorful meteors for viewers. These meteors continue to captivate stargazers worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is a meteor shower A meteor shower is a celestial phenomenon where numerous meteors appear to radiate from a single point in the night sky known as the Radiant. These meteors are the result of streams of cosmic debris, called meteoroids, entering Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds along parallel paths.

Visibility tips For those hoping to catch a glimpse: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The nearly full moon's brightness will dim visibility unless skies are exceptionally clear.

Observers should position themselves so the moon is at their back for the best viewing conditions.

Although visible in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, the Geminids are easier to spot in the northern regions during the middle of the night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Next up The Ursids Meteor Shower The Ursids are set to peak on the night of December 21-22, 2024, with the moon at 59% full. This shower will be active from December 16 through December 26.

The Ursids are relatively minor compared to the Geminids but can still provide interesting activity for stargazers. Observers typically see 5-10 meteors per hour during peak times, though rare outbursts can lead to rates of up to 25 meteors per hour.

Notable features The Ursids are a strictly Northern Hemisphere event as their radiant struggles to rise above the horizon in southern regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A half-illuminated moon will reduce visibility, especially for fainter meteors.

The Quadrantids: The new year's meteor showers After the Geminids and Ursids, the Quadrantids Meteor Shower will dominate the skies from December 26, 2024, through January 16, 2025. Despite being one of the potentially strongest meteor showers of the year, the Quadrantids are hindered by their short 6-hour maximum activity window and often unpredictable weather conditions in early January.

The peak will occur at 17:45 UT on January 3, 2025, with the waxing crescent moon expected to set before the meteor's radiant reaches its highest altitude. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key facts Average Hourly Rate: 25 meteors per hour under dark skies.

Quadrantids lack persistent train trails but frequently produce bright fireballs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}