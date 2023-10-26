Gen Z teens seek more friendships, less sex on screen: Study
Report found out 44.3 percent of youth feel 'romance in media is overused', and 39 percent want to see more depictions of aromantic and asexual characters. In comparison, 47.5 percent opine sex is not necessary in most TV shows and movie plots.
It may sound different to some, but young people between the age of 13-24 years are majorly looking for fewer sex scenes on television and in movies, Variety quoted a new study out of UCLA.
