'Genocide Joe': Protesters heckle US President Joe Biden during Pennsylvania campaign visit
Demonstrators could be heard shouting, 'No vote for genocide, Joe', while others referred to the president as a ‘loser’ and urged him to 'go home', it said. Sources said Joe Biden left Pennsylvania without delivering his prepared speech.
United States President Joe Biden faced vocal opposition during his visit to Pennsylvania on January 12, with protesters expressing discontent over his support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza, NDTV reported.
