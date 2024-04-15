Active Stocks
‘Genocide Joe’ slogans raised at Donald Trump's election rally in Pennsylvania, ex-US President says ‘they're not wrong’

Edited By Alka Jain

Pro-Palestine demonstrators call US President Biden ‘Genocide Joe’ for his unwavering support to Israel's offensive in Gaza. Republican presidential candidate, who said the demonstrators were “not wrong”, had also unequivocally sided with Israel amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

Former US President Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden. (Reuters)Premium
Former US President Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden. (Reuters)

“Genocide Joe" slogans were raised at a public meeting organized by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the main opponent of US President Joe Biden in the upcoming elections due later this year.

The slogans grew louder at Schnecksville in Pennsylvania amid the escalation in West Asia conflict after Iranian drones and missiles were launched on Israel. Trump, while addressing the public, said, “They are not wrong. He (Biden) has done everything wrong."

It is pertinent to note that pro-Palestine demonstrators called Biden "genocide Joe" for his unwavering support to Israel's offensive action against Gaza, particularly in the wake of Hamas' October 7 attacks. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed so far.

In March this year, a protester yelled “genocide Joe" during a Biden campaign speech in the presidential election battleground state of Georgia. However, he was quickly drowned out by the crowd's chants of “four more years" and was removed by the security. 

Take a look at the video below,

In another incident, demonstrators were heard shouting “no vote for genocide Joe" and urged him to “go home"  when Joe Biden came to deliver his speech in January in Pennsylvania. The chants coincided with the US government's unconditional support to Israel in its war against Hamas

However, Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, has also unequivocally sided with Israel and said, “You have to finish what you have started and get back to normalcy". 

“What I meant was to get over the war with Hamas and stop killing people. Let's get back to peace," he later defended his statement in an interview with an Israeli newspaper, NDTV reported. 

Trump then responded to the Iran's drone attack at the Pennsylvania rally, saying “God bless the Israelis. They are under attack right now. That's because we show great weakness". 

His “weakness" remark came after Biden publicly expressed “ironclad" support to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 01:49 PM IST
