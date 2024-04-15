‘Genocide Joe’ slogans raised at Donald Trump's election rally in Pennsylvania, ex-US President says ‘they're not wrong’
Pro-Palestine demonstrators call US President Biden ‘Genocide Joe’ for his unwavering support to Israel's offensive in Gaza. Republican presidential candidate, who said the demonstrators were “not wrong”, had also unequivocally sided with Israel amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.
“Genocide Joe" slogans were raised at a public meeting organized by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the main opponent of US President Joe Biden in the upcoming elections due later this year.
