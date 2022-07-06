Global markets have taken a massive hit since February last week when Kremlin carried out an all-out invasion of Ukraine. Since then, crude oil prices have spiked to multi-year high along with other commodity prices escalating inflation pressures that led to monetary policy tightening. The pandemic and supply chain disruption has further added to the global economy's woes. Concerns of a possible recession ahead have fuelled fears among investors that have pushed markets into a deep bearish tone since May. The uncertainty around the Russia - Ukraine conflict continues.

