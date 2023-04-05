‘George Clooney’ returns as UBS CEO; who is Sergio Ermotti?2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Sergio Ermotti will take charge of UBS as group CEO on April 5.
UBS has appointed Sergio Ermotti, former CEO, as the Group Chief Executive Officer and President of the Group Executive Board, to lead the acquisition of Credit Suisse. Ermotti, who is known as the "George Clooney of Paradeplatz," has a reputation for his turnaround of UBS following the global financial crisis of 2008. He left UBS in 2020 and became the chairman of Swiss Re in 2021.
