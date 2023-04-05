‘George Clooney’ returns as UBS CEO; who is Sergio Ermotti?

The Swiss banker started his career at Corner private bank in Lugano when he was 15 years old, and after a stint at Citigroup, he joined Merrill Lynch, rising through the ranks from 1987 to 2004. Ermotti completed his training with the advanced management programme at Oxford University. He then joined UniCredit, where he headed the markets and investment banking division. Ermotti was then entrusted with the CEO role at UBS, where he served from 2011 to 2020.

