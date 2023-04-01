Georgia condemns Hinduphobia, passes resolution against anti-Hindu bigotry4 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM IST
- Condemning Hinduphobia, Representatives Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones introduced the resolution
Georgia has become the first US state that has condemned anti-Hindu bigotry. The US state passed a resolution in which it said that Hinduism is one of the world's largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion adherents in over 100 countries and encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace.
