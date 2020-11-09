Georgia’s two runoff races become focus for Senate control

“If it is the case that they hold the House, Senate and presidency, I don’t know how many justices they will put on the Supreme Court. I don’t know how many states they will bring into the union," said Mr. Leopold, in a reference to claims by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) that Democrats would pass statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, giving each two new Senate seats that Mr. McConnell says would likely be filled by Democrats.