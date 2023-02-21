German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India on 25-26 February
Announcing the German chancellor's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday that Scholz will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a State visit to India on February 25 and 26, his first trip to the country more than a year after he took charge of the top post.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×