German Chancellor calls for Russia’s withdrawal of troops from Ukraine, Putin blames NATO, sets terms for talks

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine and pursue peace talks in their first conversation since 2022. Putin blamed NATO for the war and expressed openness to talks under Russia’s terms.

Ravi Hari
Updated16 Nov 2024, 05:57 PM IST
In their first discussion in two years, Olaf Scholz pressed Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war, while Putin blamed NATO and reiterated Russia’s security demands. (Photo by JOHANNA GERON and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP)
In their first discussion in two years, Olaf Scholz pressed Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war, while Putin blamed NATO and reiterated Russia’s security demands. (Photo by JOHANNA GERON and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP)(AFP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on Friday for the first time since December 2022, discussing the war in Ukraine, and bilateral relations. The call, initiated by Germany, comes as Scholz faces mounting domestic challenges, including a snap election and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Scholz calls for withdrawal of Russian troops

During the conversation, Scholz urged Putin to withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine and begin negotiations with Kyiv to achieve a “just and lasting peace,” according to the German government’s statement. Scholz stressed the importance of diplomacy to resolve the conflict, echoing his consistent stance on the war.

Kremlin emphasizes NATO’s role in the crisis

The Kremlin characterized the discussion as “in-depth and frank,” reiterating Russia’s view that the war is a direct result of NATO’s “aggressive policy” in Ukraine. Putin criticized NATO’s actions for disregarding Russia’s security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking residents in Ukraine.

Putin stated that Russia remains open to resuming peace talks but insisted any agreements must address Moscow’s security demands, recognize “new territorial realities,” and address the “original causes of the conflict.”

Also Read | Trump’s ’America First’ policy: Potential shifts for Middle East, Modi, China

Strained German-Russian relations

The leaders also discussed the deteriorating relations between Germany and Russia. Putin attributed the decline to Germany’s “unfriendly policies” but emphasized Russia’s willingness to restore cooperation if Berlin shows interest. He highlighted Russia’s adherence to its energy commitments as an example of its reliability.

Also Read | ’Pure fiction’: Russia denies call between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin

Broader implications

The call occurs amid significant geopolitical shifts, with Europe watching closely for Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House and his plans to address the Ukraine war. Scholz’s domestic political landscape also adds urgency to his actions, as Germany faces growing pressure to reconsider its military support for Ukraine.

Also Read | YouTube disruptions in Russia: Putin to look into speed issue, says Kremlin

While the phone conversation ended with an agreement for aides to stay in touch, the prospects for substantive progress on the Ukraine crisis remain uncertain.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldGerman Chancellor calls for Russia’s withdrawal of troops from Ukraine, Putin blames NATO, sets terms for talks

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.