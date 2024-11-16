German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on Friday for the first time since December 2022, discussing the war in Ukraine, and bilateral relations. The call, initiated by Germany, comes as Scholz faces mounting domestic challenges, including a snap election and shifting geopolitical dynamics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scholz calls for withdrawal of Russian troops During the conversation, Scholz urged Putin to withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine and begin negotiations with Kyiv to achieve a “just and lasting peace," according to the German government’s statement. Scholz stressed the importance of diplomacy to resolve the conflict, echoing his consistent stance on the war.

Kremlin emphasizes NATO’s role in the crisis The Kremlin characterized the discussion as “in-depth and frank," reiterating Russia’s view that the war is a direct result of NATO’s “aggressive policy" in Ukraine. Putin criticized NATO’s actions for disregarding Russia’s security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking residents in Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Putin stated that Russia remains open to resuming peace talks but insisted any agreements must address Moscow’s security demands, recognize “new territorial realities," and address the “original causes of the conflict."

Strained German-Russian relations The leaders also discussed the deteriorating relations between Germany and Russia. Putin attributed the decline to Germany’s “unfriendly policies" but emphasized Russia’s willingness to restore cooperation if Berlin shows interest. He highlighted Russia’s adherence to its energy commitments as an example of its reliability.

Broader implications The call occurs amid significant geopolitical shifts, with Europe watching closely for Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House and his plans to address the Ukraine war. Scholz’s domestic political landscape also adds urgency to his actions, as Germany faces growing pressure to reconsider its military support for Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the phone conversation ended with an agreement for aides to stay in touch, the prospects for substantive progress on the Ukraine crisis remain uncertain.