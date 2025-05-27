German Chancellor slams Israeli offensive as civilian death toll mounts in Gaza: ‘No longer justified’

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has condemned Israel's recent military actions in Gaza, stating the level of destruction and civilian casualties is “no longer justified.”

In an interview with German broadcasters, Merz criticised the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) for intensifying attacks on densely populated areas, SKY News reported.

“Harming the civilian population to such an extent, as has increasingly been the case in recent days, can no longer be justified as a fight against Hamas terrorism,” Merz said.

He added that he intends to speak directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week to urge restraint, emphasising, “I don't understand what the Israeli army is now doing in Gaza… They must not overdo it.”

IDF warns of "unprecedented attack" The Israeli military has ordered mass evacuations in southern Gaza ahead of what it called an "unprecedented" operation aimed at dismantling Hamas infrastructure. Leaflets and online messages instructed residents in Khan Younis, Bani Suhalia, Abasan, and Al Qarara to flee westward to the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X: “Terrorist organisations continue to launch rockets from your areas… Evacuate immediately west to the Al Mawasi area. The evacuation order does not include Al Amal and Nasser hospitals.”

The warning signals a major escalation in Israel's military campaign, which has drawn increasing international concern.

Israeli airstrikes kill 45 in Gaza At least 45 Palestinians were killed on Monday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, according to local health officials. A particularly deadly strike targeted a school in Gaza City where displaced families, including women and children, had sought shelter.

Medics at the scene said at least 30 people died in the school strike. Graphic images shared on social media showed charred bodies being pulled from rubble, underscoring the devastating impact of the blast.

Israel confirms strike, alleges militant activity The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the airstrike on the school, claiming it was being used as a base of operations by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters.

The IDF said in a statement that it has targeted a Hamas-Islamic Jihad command center operating inside the school, asserting that “precise munitions and intelligence-led surveillance” were used to minimize civilian casualties. However, the military did not provide public evidence to support its claim that militants were inside the building.

Additional strike kills 15 in Jabalia In another incident, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in Jabalia, just north of Gaza City, killing at least 15 people. Medical responders said the victims included families who had been unable to evacuate due to ongoing fighting and lack of safe corridors.

Military campaign intensifies Israel’s military operations in Gaza have escalated sharply since early May, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirming that the campaign will only end when “Israel has full control over Gaza.”

Humanitarian toll grows The renewed offensive has compressed Gaza’s already displaced population into ever-shrinking safe zones, especially around coastal areas and the southern city of Khan Younis.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023—when Hamas-led fighters killed approximately 1,200 Israelis—the death toll in Gaza has surged past 53,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The majority of the casualties are believed to be civilians.

