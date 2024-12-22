Elon Musk on Saturday shared the Twitter profile of the German Christmas market attacker, identified as Taleb Abdul Jawad, with a message stating, “Important thread to understand the magnitude of failure by the German government.”

Moreover, calling out the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Musk called for his resignation, posting on X, "Scholz should resign immediately," and adding, “Incompetent fool.”

The lengthy Twitter thread, shared by Musk, alleges that in early 2006, 'Taleb Abdulmohsen' fled Saudi Arabia after being accused of rape and implicated in serious crimes.

“Early 2006: 'Taleb Abdulmohsen' flees Saudi Arabia after being accused of rape and implicated in serious crimes,” read the post.

Musk's thread, which spans 10 tweets, also claims that the German government ignored or rejected extradition requests from Saudi Arabia. Notably, Jawad's Twitter account has since been deleted.

“Saudi Extradition Request Ignored: Saudi Arabia🇸🇦 formally requests his extradition, but Germany🇩🇪 denies the request, citing human rights concerns despite clear evidence of his criminal activities,” it further added.

Speaking on Jawad's employment in Germany, the post read, “Abdulmohsen begins working in a government hospital in Germany as a psychiatrist. Shockingly, while holding this position, he is publicly active in criminal activities, including: Human trafficking, ︎Smuggling young girls, Encouraging girls and minors from Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries to flee to Germany.”

It added, “These activities raise serious concerns about the involvement of certain human rights organizations, which may have facilitated or turned a blind eye to these crimes. This angle requires urgent investigation.”

Direct threats to Germany "In 2023-2024: Abdulmohsen makes explicit threats against Germany, which authorities dismiss as "freedom of expression." He was active on social media, repeatedly tweeting and posting voice recordings where he made explicit threats against Germany. He openly considered the German government his enemy, claiming that Germany was conspiring against him and against all Saudi asylum seekers. These posts were publicly accessible and alarming, yet German authorities failed to respond or investigate further," the post added.

"These paranoid claims and repeated threats were clear indicators of a dangerous mindset, yet they were ignored by authorities. Despite being warned by many X users who tagged the German police, in case they were not doing their job," it noted.

Germany has experienced a series of extremist attacks in recent years, including a knife attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen in August, which resulted in three deaths and eight injuries.

These activities raise serious concerns about the involvement of certain human rights organizations.