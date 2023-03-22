German companies are hiring! Immense job opportunities in THESE 10 sectors in 20232 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Germany announced simplifying the visa-issuing process and modernising bureaucratic and legal procedures to facilitate the entry of skilled workers into the country.
Germany is considering making it easier for Indian IT professionals and experts to obtain work visas in an effort to address the current labour shortage. Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently announced plans to simplify the visa-issuing process and modernize bureaucratic and legal procedures to facilitate the entry of skilled workers and their families into the country.
