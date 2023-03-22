Germany is considering making it easier for Indian IT professionals and experts to obtain work visas in an effort to address the current labour shortage. Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently announced plans to simplify the visa-issuing process and modernize bureaucratic and legal procedures to facilitate the entry of skilled workers and their families into the country.

This move comes as Germany seeks to fill the skills gap in its workforce, particularly in the technology sector, where demand for skilled labor is high. Scholz's announcement was made during his official visit to India in February, where he also sought to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries. Here a look at which sectors are hiring the most, how to get a residency permit and other important details.

Which sectors are hiring most?

There are immense job opportunities in the sectors such as Information and communication technologies, Engineering, Medicine, Natural sciences, Urban and traffic planning, Mathematics, Architecture and interior design, and scientific engineering, said Ajay Sharma, President and Founder – Abhinav Immigration Services.

How can one apply for a German Residency permit without knowing the language?

Germany EU Blue Card is an impressive pathway for all the skilled professionals who wish to work and live in Germany without knowing the German Language. However, the applicants must meet certain requirements to apply for the blue card.

What are the requirements for a German Residency/Blue Card?

To become eligible for German Residency/EU Blue Card, applicants must have:

A German degree or a foreign higher education degree equivalent to German Education Standards.

Must acquire academic degree recognition for both German and Non-German degrees.

A valid job offer from a registered employer in Germany.

Suitable destination/position adhering to your qualifications

The position in Germany must entail remuneration with a gross annual income:

Minimum €58,400 for all applications, Or

Minimum €45,552 for applicants in the fields of mathematics, IT, natural sciences, engineering, and human medicine.

There is no requirement to know German Language

Must have German Health Insurance for all family members

What is the work experience you need to apply for a Blue Card?

The minimum number of years of experience is not defined under the German EU Blue Card; however, it is advisable to have a minimum of 2 to 3 years of experience to be eligible for the program. You must acquire a job offer from a German employer; therefore, you need adequate working experience to attain a valid job offer from Germany.

The German EU Blue Card / Residency is valid for the duration of your Work Contract / Agreement with the German Employer plus three months additional stay. Applicants can apply for a German Settlement Permit after 33 months of residence.