OPEN APP
Home >News >World >German company halts supply of Myanmar bank note components

German company halts supply of Myanmar bank note components

The company had already restricted its supply of raw materials, supplies and system components for the production of banknotes in recent weeks (Representational image) (REUTERS)
The company had already restricted its supply of raw materials, supplies and system components for the production of banknotes in recent weeks (Representational image) (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 04:22 PM IST AFP

  • This is a reaction to the ongoing violent clashes between the military and the civilian population, the company said
  • The United States, Britain and the European Union have announced a range of sanctions targeting top police and military commanders linked to the coup

A German company that supplies products to make Myanmar bank notes has suspended deliveries in response to growing violence following the military coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, it said Wednesday.

Giesecke and Devrient said in a statement that it was halting all deliveries to Myanmar's state-owned Security Print Works "with immediate effect".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"This is a reaction to the ongoing violent clashes between the military and the civilian population," the Munich-based company said.

The company had already restricted its supply of raw materials, supplies and system components for the production of banknotes in recent weeks.

Myanmar's junta has unleashed deadly violence on protesters who have risen up against the military's ousting of Suu Kyi last month.

More than 500 civilians have been killed in the violence, and world powers have ramped up their condemnation of the military's campaign against the anti-coup movement.

The United States, Britain and the European Union have announced a range of sanctions targeting top police and military commanders linked to the coup, as well as military-owned companies.

As the EU sanctioned Myanmar's top junta chief and 10 other officials last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called the violence "completely unacceptable".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In December last year, the RBI had advised stakeholders to shift to the new framework for recurring payments by 31 March 2021. (Photo: Mint)

RBI extends timeline for processing recurring online transactions by six months

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan to resume trade with India after nearly two years: Report

1 min read . 04:14 PM IST
Passenger traffic growth for tier-II and tier-III cities such as Bagdogra, Raipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Belgaum, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Mysore continues to be in the negative territory with numbers ranging from single digit to early double digits.

Smaller cities lead recovery in air travel

2 min read . 04:14 PM IST
Expo 2020, being organized from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, will welcome more than 190 nations and millions of people from across the globe to Dubai in the UAE to experience an event full of innovation, culture, art, food, music and sport.

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals appoints Expo 2020 Dubai as principal sponsor

1 min read . 04:01 PM IST

The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-essential diplomatic staff and their families from Myanmar, and Japan -- a top donor to the country -- has halted new aid payments.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout