German company halts supply of Myanmar bank note components

This is a reaction to the ongoing violent clashes between the military and the civilian population, the company said
The United States, Britain and the European Union have announced a range of sanctions targeting top police and military commanders linked to the coup
A German company that supplies products to make Myanmar bank notes has suspended deliveries in response to growing violence following the military coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, it said Wednesday.
Giesecke and Devrient said in a statement that it was halting all deliveries to Myanmar's state-owned Security Print Works "with immediate effect".