Friedrich Merz’s victory in Germany’s national election marks a significant shift in the country’s political landscape, but his path to forming a stable government is fraught with challenges. From coalition negotiations to economic pressures and the rising influence of the far-right, Merz must navigate a complex and uncertain environment if he becomes chancellor.

Friedrich Merz’s center-right Union bloc (CDU/CSU) despite winning Germany’s national election faces difficulties in forming a stable government. His preferred coalition partner, Olaf Scholz-led the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), finished third and has significant policy differences with him, particularly on migration. If SPD cooperation fails, Merz may have to seek an alliance with the Greens, further complicating negotiations due to ideological differences.

Rising Far-Right influence The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved a historic second-place finish, securing a blocking minority in parliament. While mainstream parties refuse to collaborate with the AfD due to its extremist positions, its growing influence could disrupt key policy decisions, including constitutional reforms and defense spending.

Economic pressures and policy constraints Germany’s economy is struggling with slow growth and rising competition from China and the US. Merz has expressed interest in reforming the country’s strict debt brake law, which limits government borrowing. However, achieving this will require broad parliamentary support, which may be difficult given the divided legislature. Without reforms, Merz will face challenges in funding infrastructure, defense, and social programs.

Transatlantic relations and foreign policy risks Merz takes office at a time of geopolitical uncertainty, with tensions involving the US, Russia, and China. He has questioned the reliability of the US as an ally, particularly in light of concerns over a potential Ukraine-Russia peace deal under a Donald Trump presidency. Additionally, his criticism of Washington’s trade policies could strain EU-US relations.

Diplomatic controversies and political risks Merz’s invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, could lead to diplomatic tensions within the EU and beyond. His previous collaboration with the AfD on a migration-related resolution has also damaged trust with potential coalition partners, particularly the SPD. These political risks could weaken his ability to form and maintain a stable government.

