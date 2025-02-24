German elections: Who is Friedrich Merz, the man who voted against criminalising marital rape? Five things to know

The leader of Germany’s conservative opposition, Friedrich Merz secured a modest victory in Sunday’s national election. At the same time, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) doubled its support, marking the party’s strongest showing since World War II, according to projections.

Here are five things to know about Merz: 1. According to a news report by Deutsche Welle, Friedrich Merz hails from Sauerland, a mountainous region in western Germany. Like his father, he is a Catholic and a lawyer. He entered politics at 33, becoming a member of the European Parliament for the CDU in 1989. Five years later, he moved to the Bundestag, quickly earning a reputation as a powerful speaker whose words held influence within the parliamentary group.

2. After stepping away from politics, Merz transitioned to the private sector. From 2005 to 2021, he worked with an international law firm and held key roles on supervisory and administrative boards, including chairing BlackRock's supervisory board in Germany from 2016 to 2020. Merz made a return and in 2022, after three attempts, he became the leader of the CDU.

3. Known for his advocacy of liberal economic policies, Merz represents the conservative wing of the party. The election, held seven months earlier than planned after Scholz's coalition collapsed in November, reflected widespread discontent with the government and a lack of enthusiasm for the candidates. Economic stagnation and migration dominated the campaign, alongside growing concerns about Ukraine's future and Europe’s relationship with the United States.

4. Throughout his career, Merz has held firm stances on various issues. In the 1990s, he opposed liberalizing abortion laws and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis and controversially voted against criminalising marital rape in 1997, according to a report by Deutsche Welle. He has consistently supported nuclear power, championed more liberal economic policies, and advocated for reducing bureaucracy. Nearly 25 years ago, he criticized Germany's migration policies, expressing concerns over "problems with foreigners" and calling for a "dominant guiding culture" in the country, according to a news report by Deutsche Welle.

5. In a 2023 appearance on the political talk show Markus Lanz, Merz argued that integration in Germany had failed and that some individuals whom Germany had tolerated for too long should have been deported, said the report, He cited incidents where fathers denied teachers, particularly women, authority over their children, referring to them as “little pashas.”

According to an AP report, Germany, the most populous country in the 27-nation European Union and a key member of NATO, plays a crucial role in shaping the continent’s response to future challenges. As Ukraine’s second-largest weapons supplier after the U.S., Germany will be instrumental in navigating issues such as the confrontational foreign and trade policies of the Trump administration.

More than 59 million people in Germany, out of a total population of 84 million, were eligible to vote in the election for the 630 members of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament. The elected representatives will take their seats under the iconic glass dome of Berlin’s Reichstag building.

