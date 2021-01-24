OPEN APP
Home >News >World >German government fears cyberattacks on vaccination centers
Merkel has promised that all citizens will be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer (via REUTERS)
Merkel has promised that all citizens will be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer (via REUTERS)

German government fears cyberattacks on vaccination centers

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 11:49 PM IST Bloomberg

In the past few months, Germany has seen some violent protests by coronavirus skeptics, who include many right-wing radicals

The government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of possible attacks by opponents of vaccinations or coronavirus skeptics on vaccine facilities.

Due to “great media attention as well as the high dynamics and emotion" surrounding the topic, there is the threat of physical or cyber attacks on vaccination centers, transportation companies and producers, the German Interior Ministry said in a paper seen by Bloomberg. The report was produced in response to a parliamentary question by lawmakers of the Green Party in the Bundestag.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

U.S. to boost surveillance of virus variants: CDC head

2 min read . 12:04 AM IST
A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus

US to boost surveillance of new coronavirus variants, CDC head says

2 min read . 24 Jan 2021
Merkel has promised that all citizens will be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer

German government fears cyberattacks on vaccination centers

1 min read . 24 Jan 2021
A woman attaches a sign reading 'impeachment now' during a motorcade to protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Thousands take to streets protesting Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

2 min read . 24 Jan 2021

In the past few months, Germany has seen some violent protests by coronavirus skeptics, who include many right-wing radicals. In Berlin, some of the protesters tried to storm the Reichstag, the main parliament building, last August.

Merkel has promised that all citizens will be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer. However, almost 40% of Germans say that they don’t want to be vaccinated, according to surveys.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout