German man got Covid-19 vaccine 87 times before getting arrested; here's how

The 61-year-old man got vaccinated in four different states, including Saxony where he allegedly got 87 coronavirus vaccinations. He allegedly went to three vaccination centres everyday
A German man has been arrested for taking Covid-19 dose at least 87 times, a local daily Freie Presse reported. The report said his vaccine shot was allegedly paid for by anti-vaxxers who were against universal inoculation and didn't want to get vaccinated.
The 61-year-old man got vaccinated in four different states, including Saxony where he allegedly got 87 coronavirus vaccinations. He allegedly went to three vaccination centres everyday. He presented his name and date of birth but not the health insurance. The health insurance contains all the details regarding your vaccination status.
He was allegedly caught in the act when a health worker recognised him in Dresden, a spokesman for the German Red Cross, Kai Kranich told DW TV.
Following that he got his vaccines at Eilenburg, Leipzig, where the staff called the police and he was arrested.
Police have now charged him for selling vaccination passports. There are criminal proceedings going on against him in Saxony. They say the number could be much higher than 87.
Police say he got away with his crime because each time he entered a vaccination centre, he brought a new and blank vaccination document with him. As he got the jab, he would remove the pages with the details regarding the jab and sold them to anti-vaxxers.
This case also brought to the fore the gaps in Germany's healthcare system as the medical information is mostly not centrally-stored or digitised in the country.
In the European country, 75 per cent people who are eligible for the vaccine have been fully jabbed. 58 per cent have also received a booster shot. In Eastern German states, the number of eligible population that's jabbed is bit lower. This vaccination rate in Germany is far behind neighbouring countries, including Spain (85 per cent) and Portuga (91 per cent).
