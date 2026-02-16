German minister says Europe-US ties stronger than China's as Western leaders step up Beijing visits

Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, on 15 February (local time), discussed Europe's continued partnership with the United States and highlighted that the ties between the two are stronger than those with China.

He made the remarks during a conversation with CNBC on the sidelines of the 2026 Munich Security Conference held from 13 February to 15 February. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that Washington has no plans of abandoning its deep alliance with Europe.

Rubio said, “We want Europe to be strong. We believe that Europe must survive, because the two great wars of the last century serve, for us, as history’s great reminder that ultimately, our destiny is, and will always be, intertwined with yours.”

Wadephul's comments come at a time when reports suggest that several countries are slowly pivoting towards Beijing as they lose confidence in Washington following the “Liberation Day” tariffs that were announced by US President Donald Trump's administration in 2025.

A South China Morning Post report recently highlighted how German companies are slowly moving away from Washington and ramping up investments in Beijing. Citing an executive at a German chamber of commerce, the report said that the Trump administration has discouraged German businesses from expanding in the US due to the tariffs. The official further said that the Trump administration's stance on immigration policy and his most recent plans to acquire Greenland have also given German companies plenty of reason to look beyond Washington.

Germany's investments in China at 4-year high According to a Reuters report, German companies' investments in China in 2025 hit a record four-year high. The report cited data from the Ifo Institute for Economic Research and showed that Munich's investment in Beijing between January and November last year exceeded 7 billion euros ($8 billion). This marked a 55.5% increase from the 4.5 billion euros recorded in both 2024 and 2023.

At the same time, AFP reported that Munich's exports to Washington in 2025 declined due to the tariffs imposed, hitting a four-year low.

German Chancellor to visit China Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz is reportedly going to visit China this month, marking his first visit since taking office. During the meeting, some key issues likely to be discussed include boosting an "open market environment" to establish a "level playing field" for German companies. The discussions would also focus on improving intellectual property rights regulation, the official of the German Chamber of Commerce said. He further said, “Chinese companies are on the same level or spearheading innovation” compared with their German peers, but are open to working together in artificial intelligence, robotics, and 'smart' manufacturing.”

US partners move away? Apart from the tariffs, several European countries have been divided over the policies announced by the Trump administration and its handling of several issues, including its most recent plan to annexe Greenland, an Arctic island that is an autonomous Danish territory.

Following his announcement, Europe criticised his plan, and a joint statement was released by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The statement read that Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and added that the European allies are stepping up.

What followed were similar tariff threats Trump has issued in the past, with several European countries sending small contingents to Greenland.

