German Prince Harald von Hohenzollern dies suddenly at 63, days before child’s birth

Prince Harald von Hohenzollern of Germany has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63, just weeks before he was set to welcome his first child. The prince reportedly died from sudden cardiac arrest during a work trip to Namibia, where he was engaged with the diamond industry, the New York Post reported.

The tragic news was confirmed by his wife, Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern, in a heartfelt post on social media. “My beloved husband Harald v. Hohenzollern died completely unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac death. This loss hits me very deep,” she wrote, addressing citizens of Leonberg, a town in Germany’s Baden-Württemberg state.

Princess Josefa, who is currently seeking re-election as mayor of Leonberg, shared that she would be taking a step back from public engagements and social media. “I need time to grieve, say goodbye and be there for our unborn child,” she said, requesting privacy during this deeply personal time.

The couple married in September 2024 after meeting at a trade fair two years earlier. Known locally as the “singing mayor” for her musical performances at cultural events, Josefa von Hohenzollern was first elected as Leonberg’s financial mayor in 2021 and has since become a beloved figure in the community.

Prince Harald belonged to the historic House of Hohenzollern, a former German royal dynasty with roots dating back to the 11th century. Though the monarchy was abolished following World War I, two branches of the Hohenzollern family still hold aristocratic status in modern Germany. The Prussian line is currently led by Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia, while Karl Friedrich, Prince of Hohenzollern, leads the Swabian line.