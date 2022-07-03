German regulator fears breakdown of Russian gas deliveries2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 07:40 PM IST
Warning of a potential total breakdown of Russian gas supplies, Germany’s top power grid regulator called for greater efforts to save energy
Warning of a potential total breakdown of Russian gas supplies, Germany’s top power grid regulator called for greater efforts to save energy
Listen to this article
Warning of a potential total breakdown of Russian gas supplies, Germany’s top power grid regulator called for greater efforts to save energy.