Good news is on your way if you are applying for a short-term tourist visa or national visa for Germany. The German consulate in Mumbai has recently announced a reduction in the fees for these visas for Indian citizens. Apart from that, authorities also notified that new appointments for visas will be available soon.

Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany Mumbai statement reads, “The visa fees have changed. The Schengen visa fee amounts to 6,400 INR; the reduced Schengen visa fee for minors to 3,200 INR. The national visa fee amounts to 6,000 INR; the reduced national visa fee for minors to 3,000 INR."

Check the new rates here:

Schengen visa fee for adults is now 6,400 INR (€80), whereas for minors, it is 3,200 INR (€40)

National visa fee for adults is now 6,000 INR (€75), whereas for minors, it is 3,000 INR (€37,50)

Germany issues visas to individuals depending on the duration and purpose of their stay. One can apply for a short-term Schengen visa for stays up to 90 days or for stays over 90 days, German national visas are issued.

The official website reveals that currently, the processing time for Schengen visas is around 15 days. They cannot expedite the process and advised everyone to plan beforehand.

“Due to the peak season, at some German Missions, it currently takes an average time of at least 15 days to process your Schengen visa application. Please take this into account before filing your application. If your travel date is imminent or lies within two weeks of the application date, please check if you can postpone your trip. In general, neither the German Mission nor the Service Provider can expedite the process," the statement of the German Missions in India reads.

Meanwhile, the national visa will be beneficial for students the most as a large number of Indian students choose Germany to pursue their studies

Documents needed for German visa:

For a Schengen visa, the applicants have to submit the application form, a declaration, two passport photos, copies of previous visas, a round-trip itinerary, proof of accommodation, proof of financial funds, a cover letter, proof of civil status, and Germany travel health insurance.

In addition, based on the employment status, additional documents, such as the employment contract, current bank statement, and leave permission, among others, may also be required.

