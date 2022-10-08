German Tourism and National visa fees reduced for Indians. Check new rates2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 02:21 PM IST
For adults, the Schengen visa fee will be ₹6,400 and national visa fee will be ₹6,000
Good news is on your way if you are applying for a short-term tourist visa or national visa for Germany. The German consulate in Mumbai has recently announced a reduction in the fees for these visas for Indian citizens. Apart from that, authorities also notified that new appointments for visas will be available soon.