German Tourism and National visa fees reduced for Indians. Check new rates

“Due to the peak season, at some German Missions, it currently takes an average time of at least 15 days to process your Schengen visa application. Please take this into account before filing your application. If your travel date is imminent or lies within two weeks of the application date, please check if you can postpone your trip. In general, neither the German Mission nor the Service Provider can expedite the process," the statement of the German Missions in India reads.