German student visa: New appointment slots through VFS soon. Check details here1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 04:34 PM IST
- From 1 November, APS certificates will be a mandatory part of the documents to be submitted with your visa application.
If you are applying for German colleges or universities, it is important to note that new appointment slots for student visas will open soon through VFS Global, the embassy informed. However, from now on, the visa applications will need some additional documentation. The measure has been taken simply to accelerate admission and visa processing.