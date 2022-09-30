If you are applying for German colleges or universities, it is important to note that new appointment slots for student visas will open soon through VFS Global, the embassy informed. However, from now on, the visa applications will need some additional documentation. The measure has been taken simply to accelerate admission and visa processing.

The German Embassy informed that from 1 November, Academic Evaluation Centre (APS) certificates will be a mandatory part of the documents to be submitted with your visa application. That is, applicants need to have the APS certificate handy before applying for the visa. Application for the same will open from 1 October.

“We will open new appointment slots for student visa applications through VFS Global. These slots are valid for applications to be submitted starting November 1st, 2022," it said.

Check steps for student visa application:

Apply for APS-certificate starting October 1st

Book your appointment via VFS after having obtained the APS-certificate

Appointments will take place starting November 1st.

The consulate further notified, as there still is a number of entries on the appointment waitlist for winter semester 2022, please note that – unfortunately – it is not possible for the Embassy / Consulates to verify who is in possession of a still valid admission from a German university. Therefore, all students are kindly requested to register for an appointment only if you have obtained all mandatory documents.

