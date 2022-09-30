German student visa: New appointment slots through VFS soon. Check details here

Check steps for student visa application:

Apply for APS-certificate starting October 1st

Book your appointment via VFS after having obtained the APS-certificate

Appointments will take place starting November 1st.

The consulate further notified, as there still is a number of entries on the appointment waitlist for winter semester 2022, please note that – unfortunately – it is not possible for the Embassy / Consulates to verify who is in possession of a still valid admission from a German university. Therefore, all students are kindly requested to register for an appointment only if you have obtained all mandatory documents.