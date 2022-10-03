APS process registration opened for applications from 1 October on VFS Global. For more detailed information, Germany student visa applicants from India should visit the official website- www.aps-india.de
If you are applying for German colleges or universities, it is important to note that new appointment slots for student visas will open from 1 November through VFS (Visa Facilitation Services) Global. However, the embassy has informed that from now on student visa applicants from India will need additional documentation. The embassy informed that the documentation aims to accelerate admission and visa processing.
The German Embassy informed that from 1 November, Academic Evaluation Centre (APS) certificates will be a mandatory part of the documents to be submitted with your visa application. That is, applicants need to have the APS certificate handy before applying for the visa. Application for the same will open from 1 October.
APS process registration opened for applications from 1 October on VFS Global. For more detailed information, Germany student visa applicants from India should visit the official website- www.aps-india.de
– It is proof of authenticity for Indian academic documents
– It states the guiding eligibility criteria, which the German universities apply to the candidates while offering the students admission to the courses
Why apply for an APS certification?
Holding an APS certificate will simplify your application process to the German universities and accelerate your student visa application. An original certificate issued by the APS is mandatory for the student visa application.
APS certificate exemptions
The German embassy has said that students who get sponsored by German or European Union funded scholarships does not apply for an APS certificate.
Do you apply first for an APS certification or directly to the German university?
The APS certificate will be required for all students applying for a student visa to Germany. It is therefore suggested that applicants complete the APS process prior to their application with the German university to keep processing times at a minimum.
Does APS India issue visa?
APS India does not issue visa. However, the APS certificate is an integral part of the visa application process.
Kindly refer to the website of German missions in India for more details.
Germany Student Visa processing time:
On average, it takes up to 25 days for your German student visa application to be processed. The processing time varies depending on the country and the German embassy you apply to.
All other German visa applications for studies are normally processed within 3 months.
Check steps for student visa application:
-Apply for APS-certificate that started on 1 October
-Book your appointment via VFS after having obtained the APS-certificate
-Appointments will take place starting 1 November
The consulate had further notified that as there still is a number of entries on the appointment waitlist for winter semester 2022, please note that – unfortunately – it is not possible for the Embassy / Consulates to verify who is in possession of a still valid admission from a German university. Therefore, all students are kindly requested to register for an appointment only if you have obtained all mandatory documents.
