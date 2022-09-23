Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  German students visa: APS certificates mandatory from 1 Nov. Here's how to apply

German students visa: APS certificates mandatory from 1 Nov. Here's how to apply

An APS certificate is required only for courses that are longer than 90 days and are not required for shorter-term courses.
1 min read . 08:55 PM ISTLivemint

  • Students should expect to receive their APS certificate within two weeks after submission of documents
  • Once a candidate has been issued an APS certificate, it is valid indefinitely

If you are applying for a German student visa it is now important to note that the country has made it mandatory for Indian students to get their academic records assessed by the Academic Evaluation Centre (APS) and obtain authenticity certificates.

German Missions in India informed that APS certificates will be a mandatory document to be submitted with the visa application from 1 November. And, APS will start receiving applications from 1 October. 

An APS certificate is required only for courses that are longer than 90 days and are not required for shorter-term courses. 

Here is how to apply for APS certificate

You can register online at www.aps-india.de and later print the document and sign it. The application will be invalid if you put incomplete and incorrect information

APS procedure fee of 18,000 is to be transferred to the APS bank account.

The necessary documents including the printed and signed application form to be submitted via courier or in person at the reception desk of the APS India.

On completion of the document verification, your online profile will be updated with the verification outcome. 

What are the documents that needs to be submitted? 

  • Printed and duly signed application form with passport size photo 
  • Copy of APS fee transfer receipt
  • Copy of Aadhaar card with linked mobile number
  • Copy of passport (1st and last page)
  • Copy of marksheets and degree certificate
  • Copy of language certificate – German and/or English

Students should expect to receive their APS certificate within two weeks after submission of documents. Once a candidate has been issued an APS certificate, it is valid indefinitely. 

