German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday announced plans to simplify the process of obtaining work visas for Indian IT experts. Scholz stated that Germany needs skilled workers to meet the demand for software development in the country, and the plan is to modernize the bureaucratic process and legal requirements to make it easier for workers and their families to come to Germany. Here is a look at the changes in Germany's immigration policy

According to the German chancellor, Germany will need many skilled workers to meet the demand for software development in the country.

He said that it should be possible, initially, for people to arrive in Germany without a concrete job offer.

Relaxing language requirements would also help to make Germany a more attractive destination to sought-after professionals who might otherwise be lured to English-speaking countries.

"It is clear that anyone who comes to Germany as an IT specialist can first easily converse with all his or her colleagues in English because many in Germany can speak English," Scholz said, adding that German could be learned later, DW reported.

"A lot of reform proposals have already been collected and we are continuing to work on them," Scholz said.

During his official trip to India, Scholz visited IT firms in Bengaluru and praised India's "booming" software development sector, stating that Germany wants to benefit from the talent in India and recruit and attract workers to Germany. Scholz also mentioned that around 1800 German companies are active in India and have given thousands of jobs.

The move to ease visa restrictions is part of Germany's broader efforts to address its shortage of skilled workers. The country's aging population, combined with a declining birth rate, has created a situation where there are fewer young people entering the workforce to replace retiring workers. As a result, Germany has been actively recruiting skilled workers from abroad, and Scholz's visit to India is a reflection of this effort.

Scholz on Saturday said that India has undertaken an enormous rise and stressed that it is "very good" for the ties between the two nations. Speaking at a joint press meet along with PM Narendra Modi, Scholz noted that the development of IT and software is booming in India.

Scholz was on an official visit to India from February 25-26.