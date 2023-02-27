German work visa set to get easier for Indian techies: Chancellor Scholz explains immigration policy changes. 5 pts
- Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it should be possible, initially, for people to arrive in Germany without concrete job offer
- Relaxing language requirements would also help to make Germany a more attractive destination, he added
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday announced plans to simplify the process of obtaining work visas for Indian IT experts. Scholz stated that Germany needs skilled workers to meet the demand for software development in the country, and the plan is to modernize the bureaucratic process and legal requirements to make it easier for workers and their families to come to Germany. Here is a look at the changes in Germany's immigration policy
