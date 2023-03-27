German workers' unions call for 24-hour strike, transport network hit; Details here1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 09:59 PM IST
As the Verdi and EVG unions called for a 24-hour stoppage, it lead to mass disruption in the airports, ports, railways, buses and subways.
Amid the workers in Germany staging mass protest to push for wage rises in the face of brisk inflation, German commuters traveling through transport network faced serious disruption on 27 March.
