1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 09:59 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Trams are pictured at a storage facility during a nationwide strike called by the German trade union Verdi over a wage dispute, in Bonn Dransdorf, Germany, March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Erol Dogrudogan (REUTERS)Premium
Trams are pictured at a storage facility during a nationwide strike called by the German trade union Verdi over a wage dispute, in Bonn Dransdorf, Germany, March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Erol Dogrudogan (REUTERS)

As the Verdi and EVG unions called for a 24-hour stoppage, it lead to mass disruption in the airports, ports, railways, buses and subways.

Amid the workers in Germany staging mass protest to push for wage rises in the face of brisk inflation, German commuters traveling through transport network faced serious disruption on 27 March.

As the Verdi and EVG unions called for a 24-hour stoppage, it lead to mass disruption in the airports, ports, railways, buses and subways.

The unions are seeking a higher wages to help with the rising cost of living. Due to the 'mega strike', local transport services, including trams and buses, are also not operating in seven states, reported BBC.

ALSO READ: Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

Apart from this, multiple flights remained standstill at Munich and Frankfurt airports.

Here are top developments:

1) Verdi and EVG unions called for a 24-hour stoppage.

2) Airports, ports, railways, buses and subways affected.

3) Interior Minister Nancy Faeser says she is optimistic an agreement would be reached this week.

4) Local transport services, including trams and buses, are also not operating in seven states.

5) Several flights from Munich and Frankfurt airports either cancelled or delayed.

6) As per Germany's airport association, over 380,000 air travellers would be affected by the strike.

7) Meanwhile, workers' union expect the strike will increase pressure on employers ahead of another round of pay negotiations this week.

8) Apart from transport, other public service sectors in recent weeks, including childcare and education, witnessed multiple walkouts.

9) Verdi is seeking a 10.5% rise in monthly salaries and EVG is seeking a 12% rise for its members.

10) Citing strike, state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) suspended all long-distance trains for the day.

With agency inputs. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
